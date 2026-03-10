President Trump Tuesday afternoon confirmed on Truth Social the first new oil refinery in 50 years coming to Brownsville. According to the post the refinery is a 300 billion dollar deal and the biggest in history. The refinery will sit at the Port of Brownsville as another asset similar to SpaceX and RGVLNG. According to Brownville Mayor John Cowen, the refinery will process American light shale oil from the Permian Basin. The refinery will have a 20 year agreement to purchase and process 1.2 Billion barrels of U.S. shale oil, and will produce up to 50 billion gallons of refined petroleum products. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be in April of this year according to Mayor Cowen.