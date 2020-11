President Trump is urging supporters in Georgia to turn out for run-off elections that could alter the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Trump is planning a visit to the Peach State to hold a rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in early December.

Some Republicans have worried the President’s claims about rigged elections and voter fraud might discourage the GOP faithful from voting on January 5th. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate.