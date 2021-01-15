President Trump Wants Farewell Ceremony Before Leaving Office

President Trump wants to hold a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews before he leaves office. Multiple media report sources inside the Trump Administration confirmed the plans.

The President plans to leave the White House Wednesday morning, a few hours before Joe Biden takes the oath to become the nation’s 46th President. Details are still being worked out and the President has already changed previous plans.

Trump wants a military-style setting to say goodbye to members of his administration and supporters. When it is over, he will fly to Florida on Air Force One to begin his post-presidency life at his Mar-A-Lago resort.