President Trump’s $2,000 Checks Stall In Senate As GOP Blocks Vote

(AP) — President Donald Trump’s push for bigger $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks has stalled out in the Republican-led Senate. With Republican senators deeply split over new spending, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats. The GOP leader signaled an alternative approach that links Trump’s demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies and for a new commission to review the election results. McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues. But the next steps are highly uncertain, and it’s quite possible no bill passes. The Democratic-led House has already approved the larger checks.

 

