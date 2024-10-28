Presidential Election Is Making Most Americans Anxious

Election season is impacting the mental health of Americans. A national survey conducted by a private mental health treatment system examined the amount of anxiety brought on by election season in two-thousand Americans. About one-in-five adults reported election content negatively affected their mental health.

The most affected groups include millennials and Gen-Z, with Gen-Z reporting delaying plans for college, moving, getting married or having kids because of political anxiety.

Experts say to help decrease this anxiety people should question harmful thoughts and look or evidence or change the narrative around the thought of election messaging.