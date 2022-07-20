Pressure On Senate GOP After Same-Sex Marriage Passes House

FILE - With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday, July, 19, 2022, to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

(AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has announced a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in their chamber on Tuesday.

Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law.

So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.