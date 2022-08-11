Preventive Monkeypox Vaccine To Be Available In The Valley

There are no reported cases of monkeypox in the Rio Grande Valley, but we are getting doses of the monkeypox vaccine. It will be the first shipment of monkeypox vaccine to be sent here, and state health officials say it’s a preventive measure only.

The vaccines are arriving this week, and health officials in Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, and Starr counties say they’ll be available at the start of next week for high-risk populations. There are about 780 cases of monkeypox statewide, most of them in the Houston and Dallas areas.

The monkeypox virus is contracted through close contact with an infected person or coming in contact with fabrics and surfaces used and touched by an infected person.