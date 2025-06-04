Pride Flag Controversy

Rainbow Pride Flags are going up on government buildings in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio. There was a push at the state legislature to ban the displays. It was backed by a conservative think tank called Texas Values.

The group’s Mary Elizabeth Castle calls the pride flags “divisive.” That bill, though, fell short. Earlier this year, Utah became the first state in the nation to ban Pride Flags from being displayed in government buildings and schools. And there are similar proposals in Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona.