Primaries Set For Five States Tuesday

Primary elections are set for five states on Tuesday, although both President Biden and former President Trump have already passed their respective parties’ delegate threshold. Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio will all hold elections.

Trump visited Ohio over the weekend, while Biden will make stops in Nevada and Arizona Tuesday.

On Monday, Biden released an ad in response to Trump’s comments from a rally over the weekend where he predicted a “bloodbath” for the country if he lost in November.