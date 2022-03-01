Primary Election Day Is Upon Us

Today is primary election day in Texas, and it is a busy ballot. Statewide, Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, among other offices.

Locally, voters will elect a new Hidalgo County district attorney. And Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is fending off 2 Democratic primary opponents, while 2 Republicans are also running.

For the Texas Legislature, three Valley seats are being contested – Senate District 27 to replace the retiring Eddie Lucio Junior, House District 38 to replace the retiring Eddie Lucio the Third, and House District 37 currently held by Alex Dominguez.

On the federal level, Valley voters will elect a new U.S. representative for congressional districts 15 and 34. In District 15, 6 Democratic candidates and 8 Republicans are vying for the seat.

For District 34, 7 Democrats, including District 15 Representative Vicente Gonzalez, and 4 Republicans are running. In District 28, Henry Cuellar has 2 primary challengers, while 7 Republicans are seeking the seat. Polls are open from 7 til 7.