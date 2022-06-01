Primary Runoff Races Still Too Close To Call In Congressional Districts 28, 15

A little more than a week after the primary runoff elections, the races are still too close to call in two Valley congressional districts. In Congressional District 28, Henry Cuellar is seeing his lead shrink. As mail-in ballots as well as provisional and overseas ballots continue to be counted from the May 24th election, Cuellar’s 177 vote margin over challenger Jessica Cisneros has slimmed down to 145. The new totals reflect results from both candidates’ strongholds – Bexar County for Cisneros and Webb County for Cuellar.

Meanwhile in Congressional District 15, the 23-vote lead held by Michelle Vallejo has grown slightly. Vallejo now leads Ruben Ramirez by 33 votes in the Democratic primary runoff. The new numbers reflect the latest vote count in Hidalgo County, the largest county in the 7-county district. Final tallies are not yet in from the other 6 counties. Counties have until Friday to certify their results.