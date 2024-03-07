Primary Runoffs Set For May 28th

Runoffs for candidates who did not get the needed number of votes in this week’s party primaries have been set for May 28th. Rio Grande Valley voters will return to the polls to determine the general election candidates in seven races.

Democrats in Cameron County will vote again for county sheriff and tax assessor-collector, while county Republicans will break a tie between two candidates for District 15 party chair.

In Hidalgo County, Democrats must still determine winners in the races for 332nd State District Judge and two Justice of the Peace positions. Democrats will also choose between Ruben Cortez, Junior and Jonathan Gracia in the Texas House District 37 race.