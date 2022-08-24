Primary Takeaways: Abortion Politics, DeSantis Flexes Muscle

Republican gubernatorial incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis, waves to supporters Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. DeSantis will face U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist in November. (AP Photo/Gaston De Cardenas)

(AP)-Abortion rights remains a salient political issue for Democrats, as a special election in New York showed on Tuesday.

In other top takeaways from primaries in New York and Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to flex his political muscle, leaning into electoral and cultural divides in the Sunshine State even when he’s running unopposed in his state’s primary.

The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida on Tuesday night, while the battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members persisted. And former President Donald Trump’s influence on the GOP remains immeasurable.