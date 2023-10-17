Primera Man Charged Following Large Fentanyl Seizure

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen-area man has been hit with several drug charges following his arrest in the current crackdown on the trafficking of fentanyl that has killed eight people this month.

Eric Castillo of Primera is charged with manufacturing, possessing, and delivering a controlled substance. He was jailed on bonds totaling $685,000. Castillo was arrested last Friday during a law enforcement raid on his home during which authorities found more than 45 grams of fentanyl along with other drugs and several firearms.

The raid was part of a local and federal effort to track down the source of the fentanyl that has caused eight deaths in the Harlingen area in the past two weeks. Investigators have not said if they believe Castillo may be the main supplier.