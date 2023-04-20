Primera Man Charged In Stabbing Attack That Killed His Mom And Wounded His Dad

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Harlingen-area man is jailed on bonds totaling $1.5 million after being arraigned in the stabbings of his parents. 18-year-old Dallas Scott Gilbert was arraigned on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Primera police say Gilbert stabbed his 47-year-old mother to death and seriously wounded his 55-year-old father. Gilbert’s mother died on the way to the hospital. His father remains in the hospital. The attack happened late Tuesday night at the family’s home on North Stuart Place Road, where officers had arrived to find the wounded dad holding his son on the floor.

Police say there was no specific motive behind the attack. According to the probable cause affidavit, Gilbert told police he grabbed a kitchen knife and went into an unexplainable rage.