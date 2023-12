Fort Bend Independent School District says there will be an “administrative transition” after a high school principal was arrested for solicitation of prostitution.

Deputies arrested 43-year-old Brian Shillingburg around 9:45 p.m. Monday in a sting operation at a Holiday Inn Express on Highway 6.

District officials confirmed on Tuesday that Shillingburg is a principal at Clements High School. He’s been an educator for more than 20-years, and has been the principal at Clements High since 2022.