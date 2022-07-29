TEXAS

Principal Of Texas School Where Shooting Happened Reinstated

Fred Cruz
FILE - Flowers are placed around a welcome sign outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP) — Officials of the Texas school district where the nation’s deadliest classroom shooting in a decade happened have reinstated the principal of the school where the shooting happened. Uvalde school district officials had suspended Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez with pay after a legislative report criticized her school security after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school on May 24. On Wednesday, Gutierrez rebutted the criticisms point by point in a letter sent to the committee that authored the report. On Thursday, Uvalde school Superintendent Hal Harrell sent her and her attorney a brief letter lifting the suspension and reinstating her as an administrator.

 

