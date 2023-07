A Texas woman is under arrest in Dubai for shouting in public. Tierra Allen, who is a 29-year-old social media influencer from Houston, allegedly raised her voice while trying to retrieve her passport from a rental car company. She felt intimated by an employee. That person went to the police. Her passport has now been confiscated and she’s been locked up for two months.

A guilty conviction could net a lengthy prison sentence. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is looking into the case.