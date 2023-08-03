Prison Sentences Leveled Against Coordinators Of Sophisticated Human Smuggling Ring

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The leaders of a large and well-organized human smuggling operation based in the Valley are headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say the two coordinated the smuggling of immigrants across the Rio Grande, arranged their transport to stash houses in and around McAllen, as well their movement around Border Patrol checkpoints.

Investigators say the pair also handled the organization’s finances – taking in money paid by undocumented immigrants and wiring significant sums to criminal associates in Mexico.

A 9-year federal prison sentence was handed down against 27-year-old Derly Crescencio Medina of McAllen. A 6-1/2-year prison term was given to 48-year-old Dinora Pena-Rodriguez of Tamaulipas. Nine other co-conspirators were previously prosecuted.