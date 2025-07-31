Shutterstock

A Bexar County man is off to prison after his father’s body was found in a chained freezer last year.

David Gibson was sentenced to ten years in prison on Wednesday in exchange for pleading guilty to a charge of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. Deputies conducting a welfare check at a home on Rustic Trail found the decomposed body in a freezer last August.

Gibson wasn’t charged with murder because the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was unable to determine the man’s cause of death.

