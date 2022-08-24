TEXAS

Pro-Abortion Groups Sue Paxton Over Seeking Abortions In Other States

jsalinasBy 14 views
0
FILE - Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

Pro-abortion groups are filing a class-action lawsuit to keep state officials from prosecuting people who help Texas women go to other states for legal abortions.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Austin. It names Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton as a defendant, along with county and district attorneys who could enforce the Texas abortion ban, which takes effect on Thursday.

The plaintiffs want a federal judge to issue an injunction preventing prosecution for legal actions conservative state leaders may oppose. These include travel or financial support in order to obtain an abortion.

Uvalde, TX School District Police Chief’s Job On The Line

Previous article

3/4 Of Worker’s Comp Claims Being Denied For BCSO Personnel Who Had COVID

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS