Pro-Bolsonaro Rioters Storm Brazil’s Top Government Offices

(AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat have stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital of Brasilia.

The action comes a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, broke windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant, on the vast Three Powers Square. Some have called for a military intervention to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power.

TV channel Globo News showed protesters roaming the presidential palace, many of them wearing the yellow and green colors that have come to symbolize the Bolsonaro government.