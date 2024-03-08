Pro-Hamas Demonstrators Arrested Outside Defense Company In Garland

Nearly two-dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators are in custody after a disruptive protest outside a Garland defense company early Thursday.

Police say protesters and vehicles blocked North Glenbrook Drive around 4:30 a.m. in order to keep employees from entering the General Dynamics plant. Code Pink protesters say the plant manufactures a couple of types of bombs that the Israeli military uses in what the group calls the “genocide” in Gaza.

Police towed 13 vehicles and arrested 23 people for obstructing the road and criminal trespass.