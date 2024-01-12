Pro-Palestinian Demonstrators Disrupt City Council Meeting

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators say they plan to disrupt events wherever San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is in attendance. About two dozen of them interrupted Thursday morning’s city council meeting to demand support for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. They chanted slogans and waved Palestinian flags until Nirenberg called council members into a closed-door executive session.

City Council was going to vote on a ceasefire resolution on Thursday, but Nirenberg removed it from the agenda for lack of support.