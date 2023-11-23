Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy’s Parade

Pro-Palestinians protestors get arrested by the police during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in New York (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Several pro-Palestinian protesters are in custody after trying to disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The NY Daily News reports some of the protesters wore white jumpsuits with the words “Ethnic Cleansing”, “Colonialism” and “Militarism” printed on them. They jumped the barricades and it also appeared they had glued their hands to the pavement.

The marching bands and floats had to make their way around them as police moved in to make arrests. Other protesters held banners reading “Liberation for Palestine and planet.”