Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather After UT Commencement

The University of Texas continues to experience pro-Palestinian protests. Demonstrators rallied after the university’s 141st commencement Saturday night at Austin’s Royal Memorial Stadium. After the uneventful graduation ceremony, about a hundred faculty and students wore red gloves and demanded the university divest from businesses with Israeli ties.

Prior to the commencement, a plane circled the stadium with a banner reading “Israel Strong.” The protest follows weeks of turbulent demonstrations at UT and numerous arrests of protesters.