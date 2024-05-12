TEXAS

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Gather After UT Commencement

jsalinasBy 147 views
0

The University of Texas continues to experience pro-Palestinian protests. Demonstrators rallied after the university’s 141st commencement Saturday night at Austin’s Royal Memorial Stadium. After the uneventful graduation ceremony, about a hundred faculty and students wore red gloves and demanded the university divest from businesses with Israeli ties.

Prior to the commencement, a plane circled the stadium with a banner reading “Israel Strong.” The protest follows weeks of turbulent demonstrations at UT and numerous arrests of protesters.

Texas Supreme Court Denies Woman Damages Due to Unplanned Pregnancy

Previous article

County Police Bust Cockfighting Event

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS