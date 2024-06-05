Probation Handed To McAllen Man Stemming From Homeowner’s Shooting Death

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Another of the four suspects who’d been charged with the murder of a McAllen man almost 2-1/2 years ago has learned his punishment. 19-year-old Amador Sandoval the Fourth was given a 10-year probated sentence Wednesday.

Sandoval had pleaded guilty last October to a lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sandoval was with three others who’d been burglarizing vehicles in a neighborhood just north of South Texas College late the night of January 27th 2022. They were confronted by a resident, 53-year-old Rosendo Benitez, who one of the suspects shot and killed.

The shooter, 20-year-old Carlos Gustavo Macias, was sentenced to 45 years in prison a little more than two weeks ago. A second suspect, 20-year-old Sandra Edith Morales, is still waiting for her sentence after also pleading guilty to an aggravated assault charge.