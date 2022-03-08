Probe Continues Into “Data Security Incident” At BPUB

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is continuing to investigate the origin of an apparent cybersecurity breach.

The BPUB disclosed Monday that it had been the victim of what it called a “data security incident” that had “impacted its systems.” Utilities officials didn’t provide details of the incident, saying it was trying to determine the scope of the breach, and working to remove all infections from its devices and systems.

The BPUB also said it’s working with outside cybersecurity and data privacy professionals in its investigation. Officials haven’t said specifically when the incident occurred nor when it was discovered.