Probe: Multiple Failures At Jail Where Airman Killed Himself

(AP) – An Air Force investigation found multiple failures in policies and procedures at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland’s jail were part reason for the suicide of an airman last year.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the report released Monday said correctional officers in charge of the Lackland facility were not aware of Airman Robert Dean Brice’s drug and mental history. Brice was a high-risk prisoner that required more observation and control procedures.

Brice was found unresponsive on Dec. 5, 2019, after hanging himself in the shower. Brice was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a child.