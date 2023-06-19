Program Working At Overcrowded Border

Governor Greg Abbott is catching heat for busing illegal immigrants to Los Angeles, along with a handful of other so-called sanctuary cities. But border leaders say the people who are catching a ride are eager for the help.

David Stout, a County Commissioner in El Paso, said it is made clear to the migrants that they are traveling to another place. He says the asylum seekers who are taking advantage are, for the most part, thankful for the help.

More than 21-thousand people have been shuttled across the country, so far, thanks the governor’s plan. The most have gone to Washington DC and New York City.