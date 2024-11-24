Progreso Businessman, Employee Plead Guilty To Cocaine Trafficking

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Progreso businessman and an employee who was recently a City Council candidate have pleaded guilty to their roles in trafficking cocaine through the Rio Grande Valley.

ValleyCentral.com reports 56-year-old Pedro Luis Lopez and 45-year-old Dagoberto Trevino both pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge Friday. Lopez had been arrested in June, and Trevino a month later, stemming from an investigation that began with the Border Patrol seizure of almost 200 pounds of cocaine inside a tractor-trailer at the Falfurrias checkpoint two years ago this month.

The investigation led to Lopez’s truck transportation company, PLL Logistics, where Trevino worked as a dispatcher. Investigators say Lopez’s trucks drove cocaine trucked in from Mexico to cities across the U.S. Both Lopez and Trevino face at least 10 years in federal prison when they’re sentenced in February.