The City of Progreso is looking for a new police chief. Cesar Solis was given a letter of termination Thursday. The letter accused Solis of being a poor leader and manager while claiming he abused his power and ignored an officer’s request for backup.

Solis filed a lawsuit against the city last year seeking unpaid overtime for his care of a police dog. Solis’ lawyer says he plans to add a claim of retaliation to the ongoing lawsuit.