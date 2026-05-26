A teen has died after drowning in a canal in North Mercedes. First responders were called to the intersection of Mile One West and Mile Ten roads on Sunday night.

Witnesses told deputies that a 17-year-old had jumped into the canal to try to free a fishing line and was unable to swim to safety. The teen’s body was recovered by a dive team yesterday morning.

The teen was identified as Samuel Hernandez, a student in the Progreso school system. The district is providing counseling services for students and staff and has announced a Thursday event to raise money for the student’s family.