A teen has died after drowning in a canal in North Mercedes. First responders were called to the intersection of Mile One West and Mile Ten roads on Sunday night.

Witnesses told deputies that a 17-year-old had jumped into the canal to try to free a fishing line and was unable to swim to safety. The teen’s body was recovered by a dive team yesterday morning.

The teen was identified as Samuel Hernandez, a student in the Progreso school system. The district is providing counseling services for students and staff and has announced a Thursday event to raise money for the student’s family.

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