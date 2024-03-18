Progreso Mayor Arrested In Ongoing Narcotics Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayor of Progreso is under arrest on drug trafficking charges. CBS 4 News with word that Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Gerardo Alanis Monday morning for his alleged role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

An HSI statement says only that Alanis was arrested as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that’s being assisted by the DEA, FBI, and state and local law enforcement agencies.

The indictment and arrest of Gerardo Alanis comes five months after the arrest of his older brother, Francisco Alanis, on the same federal charge of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. The alleged trafficking crimes date back to 2020.

Gerardo Alanis has been the mayor of Progreso since 2017. Francisco Alanis was the president of the Progreso school board, and also Progreso’s assistant city manager, at the time he was arrested.