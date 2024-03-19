Progreso Mayor Ordered To Remain In Custody Pending Next Federal Court Appearance On Drug Trafficking Charge

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayor of Progreso will remain behind bars pending an upcoming hearing to determine whether he’ll be granted bond stemming from his drug trafficking arrest Monday.

Gerardo Alanis appeared in Brownsville federal court Tuesday to hear what he’s charged with and was ordered back to jail until a detention hearing Thursday. The 34-year-old Alanis is charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine. His arrest came five months after federal agents arrested his older brother on a similar charge. 41-year-old Francisco Alanis was the president of the Progreso school board when he was indicted.

The two brothers are accused of participating in a cocaine trafficking operation involving several other people, two of whom have already pleaded guilty.