Progreso Mayor Set To Make First Court Appearance Following Arrest In Ongoing Narcotics Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayor of Progreso is to make his initial federal court appearance Tuesday morning on the drug trafficking charge he was arrested on Monday. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Gerardo Alanis for his alleged role in a cocaine trafficking ring.

Alanis is charged in a federal indictment with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. His indictment and arrest comes five months after the arrest of his older brother, Francisco Alanis, on the same charge.

The alleged trafficking crimes date back to 2020. Gerardo Alanis has been the mayor of Progreso since 2017. Francisco Alanis was the president of the Progreso school board, and also Progreso’s assistant city manager, at the time he was arrested.