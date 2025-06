The boy’s soccer program at Progreso High School is getting a slap on the wrist from the UIL. The organization’s executive committee put the program on probation for two years yesterday following complaints about player eligibility.

The boy’s team was kicked out of the playoffs and forced to forfeit all of last season’s games after the UIL determined that an ineligible player was used. Boy’s soccer coach Damian Magallan was also reprimanded by the UIL and handed a three-game suspension.