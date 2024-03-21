Progreso’s Mayor Ordered To Remain Jailed Following Arraignment

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The mayor of Progreso is having to stay in jail after a federal magistrate refused to set a bond following his arrest on drug trafficking charges Monday.

Making his second appearance in Brownsville federal court, Gerardo Alanis Thursday pleaded not guilty and was then ordered back behind bars – U.S. Magistrate Karen Betancourt calling Alanis a threat to the community, noting testimony from a federal agent that Alanis had stored drugs at Dorothy Thompson Middle School, according to CBS 4 News.

The 31-year-old Alanis is charged in a federal indictment with three counts of conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine. Prosecutors say Alanis participated in a cocaine trafficking operation along with his 41-year-old brother Francisco, who was arrested in October.