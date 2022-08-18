Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI

A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning.

An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before the trooper stopped him near Tom Gill Road.

Flores was given a roadside sobriety test but he refused to provide a blood sample. The 50-year-old Flores was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on a charge of DWI and released on a $1,500 bond.