Property In North McAllen Being Searched In Cold Case Homicide Investigation

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The residential property of a McAllen attorney has become the scene of a cold case homicide investigation. Officers with several law enforcement agencies arrived at the north McAllen home of attorney Al Alvarez Wednesday morning, and using an excavator began digging, reportedly to find the remains of a woman killed more than 20 years ago.

Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez told local reporters that an informant recently told investigators that a body was buried on the property related to a 2002 murder case involving the Mexican Mafia.

Freelance newsman Dave Hendricks reports attorney Alvarez purchased the 5-acre property near North Ware Road and 6 Mile Line in 2009.