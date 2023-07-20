Proposed Brownsville Riverfront Entertainment District Secures New Funding Source

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Efforts to move forward a long-proposed Brownsville riverfront entertainment and cultural development have gotten a boost, thanks to a change in state law made during this past legislative session.

Lawmakers approved a bill allowing the use of revenue from the state Hotel Occupancy Tax to go toward the project called Via Americas. The financing change moves the project a big step closer to reality.

A San Diego-based developer has proposed a retail and restaurant district between the Gateway and B&M International bridges overlooking the Rio Grande.

The bill authorizing the use of the state revenue was filed by Representative Erin Gamez in the House and was carried in the Senate by Morgan LaMantia.