Proposed Charter Amendment Would Allow Dallas City Council Members To Double Their Pay

Dallas residents may be asked to vote on whether to give city council members a huge pay raise. Council members debated on Wednesday the possibility of changing their pay structure through a city charter amendment, which would need voter approval.

The last pay raise for the city council was ten-years ago. Their current salary is 60-thousand-dollars a year. The proposal would more than double it, to 125-thousand, and 145-thousand for the mayor. The proposal comes at a time when the city faces a 38-million-dollar budget gap.

