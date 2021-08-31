Proposed Deal Could End Fight Over 2020 Census Documents

FILE - This Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau has spent much of the past year defending itself against allegations that its duties have been overtaken by politics. With a failed attempt by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question, the hiring of three political appointees with limited experience to top positions, a sped-up schedule and a directive from President Donald Trump to exclude undocumented residents from the process of redrawing congressional districts, the 2020 census has descended into a high-stakes partisan battle. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
(AP) – A House oversight committee and the Commerce Department have reached an understanding that could resolve a lawsuit filed after the Trump administration ignored subpoenas for records on 2020 census operations. The proposed deal would allow members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and their staffers to review the documents in person. They will be able to take notes but won’t be able to make copies. The House committee had been working with the Commerce Department toward an agreement since January when President Joe Biden took office.
