Proposed Law Called Unconstitutional

A proposed Texas law that allows local cops to arrest and detain who they think are illegal immigrants will likely face a legal challenge. Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro says the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that immigration laws can only be enforced by the federal government.

Castro will be asking the feds to step in and stop it. Even the Mexican government is opposing the proposed law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejects any measure that allows state or local authorities to detain and return foreigners without due process. Most illegal immigrants are coming from Central and South America.