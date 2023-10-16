Proposed Law Faces Uphill Battle

Texas state lawmakers are looking to make it a state crime to illegally enter Texas from Mexico. That faces opposition from the Texas Catholic Conference, which says that the federal government is in charge of regulating immigration.

Attorney Justin Estep says the overwhelming majority of border crossers are not criminals, but this proposed law would treat them as such. There are also questions about the jail space needed to detain these illegal immigrants. The bill’s author is confident that it can be tailored in a way that would survive federal scrutiny.