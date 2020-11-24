Proposed Madero Bridge Clears Key Hurdle

A big obstacle has been removed that had been threatening the future of the next international bridge in the Rio Grande Valley. The U.S. State Department and the White House have extended the presidential permit for the proposed Madero International Bridge south of Mission.

The Rio Grande Guardian reports Washington has removed the permit’s July 2021 expiration date, and converted it to a status that keeps the permit in place as long as officials keep pushing the project to construction.

The multi-modal Madero bridge would to be built less than 5 miles west of the Anzalduas International Bridge. It would facilitate freight and passenger rail, as well as passenger vehicles. Plans are to begin construction in 2025, and have the bridge operating in 2027.