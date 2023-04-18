TEXAS

Proposed State Bill Would Require Hospitals To Be Notified Of Visits By Violent Parolees

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
FILE Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A bill proposed by a North Texas state representative would require hospitals to be notified before a visit from a person on parole for a violent crime.

Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia of Dallas says Methodist Hospital wasn’t notified that a violent criminal who had violated his parole 50 times and was on parole for aggravated assault was on his way.

Last October, Nestor Hernandez killed a nurse and a social worker at the hospital. Anchia’s bill would require hospitals to be notified ahead of time of visits from violent parolees.

TSU Sued For Infringing On Students’ Free Speech Rights

Previous article

Donna Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS