Proposed State Bill Would Require Hospitals To Be Notified Of Visits By Violent Parolees

A bill proposed by a North Texas state representative would require hospitals to be notified before a visit from a person on parole for a violent crime.

Democratic Rep. Rafael Anchia of Dallas says Methodist Hospital wasn’t notified that a violent criminal who had violated his parole 50 times and was on parole for aggravated assault was on his way.

Last October, Nestor Hernandez killed a nurse and a social worker at the hospital. Anchia’s bill would require hospitals to be notified ahead of time of visits from violent parolees.