Proposed State Education Bill Includes Taxpayer Funding For Private Schools

A proposed education bill introduced in the Texas Senate on Friday would allow families to use taxpayer money to send their kids to private schools, among other measures.

Senate Bill 8 would give families up to eight-thousand taxpayer dollars per student to pay for private schooling through an educational savings account. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is a strong backer of the proposal.

Rural GOP lawmakers have opposed similar measures in the past, but the new proposal would fully fund school districts with fewer than 20-thousand students.