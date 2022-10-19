Prosecution, Defense Preparing Closing Arguments To Be Presented Thursday

Closing arguments will be Thursday morning in the federal corruption trial related to the 2012 rehabilitation of the Weslaco water treatment plant. Defense attorneys wrapped up their case late Wednesday morning after calling just two witnesses, according to local reporters in the courtroom.

Thursday, prosecutors will sum up their case that they claim proves former Hidalgo County commissioner A.C. Cuellar and Weslaco businessman Ricardo Quintanilla were key players in a widespread bribery scheme.

Prosecutors called 12 witnesses over the course of the 7-day trial to try to show Cuellar and Quintanilla accepted and paid bribes to ensure that favored engineering and construction companies would be awarded the lucrative contracts for the rehab project.

Defense attorneys will try to convince the jury that prosecutors fell short in proving the two men were part of a massive bribery scheme.