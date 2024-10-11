Prosecution Rests In ‘El Gallito’ Murder Trial

tory by TIM SULLIVAN

The prosecution has rested its case in the murder trial of the man accused of killing his uncle – Harlingen criminal defense attorney Ernesto Gonzalez – more than seven years ago.

Prosecutors say 47-year-old Salomon Campos Jr. kidnapped, restrained, and shot Gonzalez in the back of his head in June 2017. His body wouldn’t be found until three years later – on a goat farm in La Feria owned by Campos.

Over the last almost three weeks, prosecutors have called to the stand crime scene evidence experts, several Harlingen police investigators who had worked the case, as well as numerous family members who testified about long-running disputes within the family. The defense will begin to put on its case on Monday.